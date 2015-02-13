(Corrects to "a" from "an" in first paragraph)

Feb 13 TransCanada Corp , Canada's second-largest pipeline company, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, mainly helped by higher earnings from its Canadian pipelines such as Canadian Mainline.

Net income attributable to common shareholders rose to C$458 million ($366 million), or 65 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$420 million, or 59 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

TransCanada, which is behind the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and the ambitious C$12 billion Energy East project, said revenue rose 12 percent to C$2.62 billion. ($1 = C$1.2512) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)