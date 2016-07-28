July 28 TransCanada Corp, Canada's
second-largest pipeline company, reported a 14.9 percent decline
in quarterly profit due to costs related to its acquisition of
Columbia Pipeline Group.
Net income attributable to the company's common shares fell
to C$365 million ($277.4 million), or 52 Canadian cents per
share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$429 million,
or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Calgary-based company's revenue rose 4.6 percent to
C$2.75 billion.
TransCanada completed the $10.3 billion acquisition of
Columbia Pipeline on July 1, creating one of North America's
largest natural gas transmission businesses.
($1 = 1.3158 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)