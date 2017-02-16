Feb 16TransCanada Corp, Canada's No. 2
pipeline operator, reported a smaller quarterly loss from a year
earlier, when it booked a C$2.9 billion ($2.23 billion)
impairment charge on its Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed
to C$358 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$2.46 billion, or C$3.47 per share,
a year earlier.
The latest quarter included charges of about C$1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump last month cleared the way for
TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL pipeline from the Alberta oil
sands to U.S. refineries, after it was rejected in 2015 by
then-President Barack Obama on environmental concerns.
($1 = 1.3025 Canadian dollars)
