CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Transcanada Corp
Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Thursday a
Nebraska court ruling voiding Nebraska state approval for the
controversial Keystone XL pipeline is a "solvable problem" that
is unlikely to affect the U.S. government's process for reaching
a final decision on the line.
Girling said on a conference call that the ruling on
Wednesday, in which Nebraska's District Court of Lancaster
County voided state approval of the Keystone XL project, would
not affect the current 90-day National Interest Determination
process being carried out by the U.S. State Department.
The court ruling is being appealed by Nebraska's
attorney-general, and Girling said his company remains committed
to building Keystone XL.