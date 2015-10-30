(Updates with comments from TransCanada, details about
allegations and background)
By Mike De Souza
CALGARY Oct 30 Canada's energy regulator in a
report released on Friday found that six of 16 pipeline safety
allegations against TransCanada Corp were "partially
substantiated."
The National Energy Board (NEB) said it found no reason to
issue any enforcement action in response to the complaints that
were raised by a whistleblower.
The regulator also said it concluded that none of the
allegations posed an immediate threat to the safety of workers,
the public or the environment.
TransCanada, the country's second largest pipeline operator,
said in a statement on Friday that it cooperated fully with the
investigation and that only four allegations involved an
infraction of internal company procedures.
The NEB rejected the most serious allegations of dangerous
welds and the alleged failure to report some incidents to the
regulator. It said these allegations were not substantiated
based on its review of the evidence.
The regulator partially confirmed allegations related to
some minor pipeline damage, inadequate welding work and
inspections, as well as allegations of poor worker safety
practices.
In one case, the company said a welding inspector made an
"honest mistake" by mixing up machines needed to complete a
test.
"It is important to note that none of these allegations
posed either an immediate or long term threat to the public, our
employees or our assets," said TransCanada spokesman Davis
Sheremata.
The report comes at a time when the Canadian pipeline
operator awaits the final U.S. administration verdict on its
long-debated Keystone XL oil pipeline.
The whistleblower was the second company employee to raise
safety allegations about TransCanada to the NEB since 2011.
In 2014, the board released an audit that included a review
of complaints raised by a previous whistleblower, Evan Vokes,
about safety oversight that were valid. But at that time, the
NEB said it was satisfied with the company's response and found
no immediate threat to public safety.
TransCanada's network of more than 68,000 km of natural gas
pipelines tap into virtually all major gas supply basins in
North America. It has had some significant ruptures on these
lines in recent years, including an October 2013 rupture in
Northern Alberta and another in southern Manitoba in January
2014. In the Manitoba incident, Canada's transportation safety
board concluded the rupture started in a decades-old crack that
the company had failed to detect. One of the company's brand new
lines in Wyoming also ruptured in 2011.
