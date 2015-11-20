By Mike De Souza
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 20 Canada's national
energy regulator has halted construction on a new TransCanada
Corp natural gas pipeline after reviewing evidence that
it may have spilled a toxic drilling fluid into a major Western
Canadian river, a spokesman said on Friday.
The National Energy Board (NEB) said it issued a safety
order on Thursday after reviewing records submitted by
TransCanada related to four separate spills of drilling fluid
into the Athabasca River, a waterway in northern Alberta. In a
separate move earlier in November, the U.S. administration
rejected TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project.
A TransCanada subcontractor caused the spills in Alberta
while drilling to install a natural gas pipeline under the
river, said company spokesman Mark Cooper. He explained that the
drilling fluids consisted of bentonite clay and water, which he
said would not pose an issue for humans or wildlife and would be
dispersed quickly in the rapidly flowing water.
"We are working with the regulators and government agencies,
and will not resume drilling before they approve our ongoing
plans," said Cooper. "We will be presenting additional
information to the NEB shortly to respond to questions they have
raised."
The NEB said the spills occurred between Oct. 23 and Nov. 7
on the McDermott Extension, a natural gas pipeline under
construction by a TransCanada subsidiary, north of the oil sands
hub of Fort McMurray.
NEB spokesman Darin Barter said the regulator is now
awaiting lab results to determine whether the fluids used were
toxic. He said that companies were not supposed to be using
toxic additives during this type of drilling.
"We obtained material over the last several days that called
that into question that maybe the company used additives in that
fluid that were toxic," Barter said in an interview. "So that
was the impetus for the inspection officer order and the
formalization of (asking them) to halt all operations on the
site."
Barter said the NEB also informed the federal fisheries and
environment departments about the incidents. He added that the
NEB was leading the investigation but did not immediately have
inspectors on the site.
The investigation comes as TransCanada pursues efforts to
promote its proposed Energy East pipeline project that, if
approved, would transport up to 1.1 million barrels a day of
crude from Alberta across the country to Eastern Canadian
refineries and the Atlantic coast.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Diane Craft)