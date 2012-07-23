July 23 TransCanada Corp, Canada's
biggest pipeline company, said an independent arbitration panel
has asked TransAlta Corp to limit force majeure at its
coal-fired power station in Alberta to a reasonable period and
upheld an agreement between the two companies.
TransAlta took its Sundance 1 and 2 units, with a capacity
of 560 megawatts, out of service in December 2010 following
problems with the boiler tubes. The company later cited force
majeure provisions to end the power purchase agreement with
TransCanada.
TransCanada said on Monday that the arbitration panel has
ordered TransAlta to rebuild the units and limited its force
majeure claim from Nov. 20, 2011, until a period of time that
the units can reasonably be returned to service.
TransAlta said it will immediately start work to repair the
units at an estimated cost of about C$190 million ($188.1
million).
TransCanada said it would record a C$50 million charge in
the second quarter earnings.