NAIROBI, April 11 Kenyan investment company TransCentury
said its full-year 2012 pretax profit rose 41 percent to 1.23 billion
Kenyan shillings ($14.61 million), helped by consolidation of its business and
increased sales.
Founded just over 11 years ago as an investment club, the firm has grown
into a specialist infrastructure company with interests in power, transport and
engineering due to rapidly growing demand for energy and infrastructure in the
region.
It said its total revenues rose 26 percent to 13.49 billion shillings.
Basic earnings per share rose to 1.66 shillings from 1.32 shillings in 2011.
It recommended a final dividend of 0.40 shillings per share, up from 0.25
previously.
TransCentury controls East African Cables and also invests in
transport, with a shareholding in Rift Valley Railways, which manages the
Kenya-Uganda rail system.
Transcentury said since 2011 it had invested almost $150 million in RVR, to
rehabilitate tracks, overhaul locomotives and improve IT systems.
"The capital expenditure will result in a total of $287 million invested
towards the rehabilitation of the railway assets, quadrupling current freight
rail capacity from the port of Mombasa," it said.
Apart from Kenya, the firm also has operations in Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda,
Zambia, Ethiopia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
($1 = 84.2000 Kenyan shillings)
