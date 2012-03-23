NAIROBI, March 23 Kenyan investment company TransCentury reported a 38 percent jump in pre-tax profit in 2011 from a year earlier to 869.3 million shillings ($10.5 million).

Earnings jumped 57 percent to 10.7 billion shillings, the company said.

In a statement of audited results, the company said it was recommending a final dividend of 0.25 shillings per share, up from 0.20 shillings in 2010.

TransCentury invests mainly in the energy sector, through the manufacture of cables and transformers. It also invests in transport, with a stake in Rift Valley Railways. ($1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)