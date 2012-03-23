NAIROBI, March 23 Kenyan investment company
TransCentury reported a 38 percent jump in pre-tax
profit in 2011 from a year earlier to 869.3 million shillings
($10.5 million).
Earnings jumped 57 percent to 10.7 billion shillings, the
company said.
In a statement of audited results, the company said it was
recommending a final dividend of 0.25 shillings per share, up
from 0.20 shillings in 2010.
TransCentury invests mainly in the energy sector, through
the manufacture of cables and transformers. It also invests in
transport, with a stake in Rift Valley Railways.
($1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)