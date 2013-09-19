(Fixes valuation of Transcept in 1st paragraph)
Sept 18 Drugmaker Retrophin Inc said
it offered to buy the rest of Transcept Pharmaceuticals Inc
shares it does not already own for $4 per share,
valuing Transcept at about $75 million.
Retrophin's offer represents an 11 percent premium to
Transcept's closing share price of $3.59 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.
Shares in Transcept, which has a market capitalization of
about $62 million, rose about 9 percent to $3.90 in after-market
trade, below the offer price, suggesting that investors did not
expect a higher offer.
New York-based Retrophin, which is developing treatments for
diseases affecting children, said last week it sent a letter to
the Transcept board offering to buy the company for $3.50 per
share.
Point Richmond, California-based Transcept rejected the
offer and, instead, adopted a poison pill to prevent
stockholders from acquiring over 4.99 percent of its shares.
Transcept has struggled to lift sales of its lead drug,
Intermezzo, since it hit the market in April 2012. The company's
revenue, mainly made up of Intermezzo sales, fell to $200,000 in
the quarter ended June from $500,000 a year earlier.
Intermezzo is used to treat people who have difficulty
returning to sleep after waking up in the middle of the night.
