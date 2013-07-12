NEW YORK, July 12 The owner of the Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co LLC received approval on Friday from federal energy regulators to startup a segment of a natural gas pipeline expansion project this weekend.

Williams Cos Inc had requested approval to start the new segment so it can reroute supply to customers while performing some work on another segment.

The company had said in a June 28 filing that if it was unable to place the pipeline section into service by the weekend "existing delivery obligations could be negatively impacted."

On Thursday, a company spokesman said it would not take its line out of service this weekend unless it received approval from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to operate the new segment.

A Williams spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Friday and it was unclear whether the company would begin the work this weekend.

The work is related to the Northeast Supply Link project, an extension of the Transco line designed to transport around 250 million cubic feet per day of gas to markets in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

The full 10,200-mile Transco pipeline has a capacity to deliver some 9.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast.