NEW YORK Aug 26 Williams Cos Inc's
Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Co unit, known as Transco, will
boost available capacity to secondary customers on its natural
gas pipeline on Tuesday, the company said in an Internet posting
on Monday.
Transco will increase the current availability of
"interruptible transportation service" at a compressor station
in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, by 100,000 dekatherms per day.
Customers pay less for service that can be interrupted by
the operator when the pipeline is overbooked than those with
firm service.
"Based on projected system utilization, we estimate that
additional interruptible transportation services can be made
available without impacting our ability to meet our primary firm
service obligations," a Williams spokesman said.
Transco will allow up to 350,000 dekatherms per day of
interruptible transportation through station 515 in the
northeastern Pennsylvania county, up from 250,000, it said in
the online posting.
Cash prices for next-day delivery at Transco Zone 6, the New
York citygate, rose by 21 cents to $3.68 per million British
thermal units as rising temperatures were expected to stoke
gas-fired electricity demand for air conditioning.