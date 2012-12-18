MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian rail group Transcontainer
said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit
rose 43 percent, year-on-year, to 4.27 billion roubles ($137.74
million), supported by continuing market growth and efficiency
gains.
The company's total revenue increased by 24.5 percent to
27.4 billion roubles, and earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 28.6 percent to
8.2 billion roubles, it said in a statement.
It also said it expected rail container market growth rates
to slow single-digit rates in 2013 from 10.5 percent this year
"given the weakening consensus forecast for the Russian GDP
growth ... as well as the first signs of slowdown in the Russian
rail freight turnover in November 2012."