Dec 8 Transcontinental Inc,
Canada's biggest commercial printer, reported a lower quarterly
profit hurt by lower printing volumes and a goodwill impairment
charge.
For the fourth quarter, net income applicable to
participating shares fell 82 percent to C$8.0 million, or 10
Canadian cents a share, from C$44.5 million, or 55 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which started printing Canada's leading daily
The Globe and Mail since October last year in a contract worth
C$1.7 billion, also recorded a goodwill impairment charge of
C$52.2 million.
Adjusted net income applicable to participating shares fell
4 percent to 74 Canadian cents per share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 63 Canadian cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter fell 3.4 percent to C$537.5 million.
Shares of Transcontinental were trading down 1.7 percent to
C$11.46 in afternoon trade on Thursday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.