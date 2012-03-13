* Q1 loss C$0.41/shr vs EPS C$0.32 last year
* Q1 revenue down 4 pct at C$495.9 mln
* Raises quarterly dividend by 7 pct
March 13 Transcontinental Inc
posted a first-quarter loss on a tax provision and said a weak
advertising market would continue to haunt Canada's biggest
commercial printer, which nevertheless raised its quarterly
dividend by 7 percent.
The Montreal-based company said its media unit struggled as
the broader national advertising market shrank by as much as 5
percent this year.
The company said its net loss was C$33.3 million ($33.5
million), or 41 Canadian cents a share, compared with a net
profit of C$25.7 million, or 32 Canadian cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue fell 4 percent to C$495.9 million, hurt mainly by
the sale of its black-and-white book printing business.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 33 Canadian cents a
share. That was 1 Canadian cent shy of the average analyst
expectation, while revenue missed by some C$15 million,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The sale was part of an asset swap with Quad/Graphics Inc
which offloaded Transcontinental's Mexican printing
presses and bolstered its Canadian capabilities.
Executives pointed out there was a six-month void in revenue
as the sale closed in September but the acquisition wasn't
completed until two weeks ago.
The fall in net income was mainly due to a tax reassessment
of C$58 million , which the company intends to contest.
Transcontinental, which also publishes magazines, community
newspapers and French-language educational resources, has been
hit by a broader slump in advertising spending.
Transcontinental inked a four-year deal to double its
marketing for Canadian Tire Corp starting in January,
and has printed the Globe and Mail newspaper since late 2010.
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 7 percent to
14.5 Canadian cents. Its shares were flat at C$12.88 by early
afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.