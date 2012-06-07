June 7 Transcontinental Inc, Canada's
biggest commercial printer, posted a quarterly loss, hurt by an
impairment charge at its media unit.
Net loss applicable to participating shares was C$106.2
million, or C$1.31 per share, compared with a net income of
C$32.7 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 6 percent to C$529.4 million.
The Montreal-based company took a non-cash, non-operational
impairment charge of C$180.0 million due to lower activity at
newspaper and magazines in the media unit.
Transcontinental's media unit, which also publishes
magazines, community newspapers and French-language educational
resources, has been hit by a broader slump in advertising
spending.
Shares of Transcontinental were trading down slightly at
C$9.80 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.