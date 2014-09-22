* Transcorp expands to tap business travellers
* Second IPO in Nigeria since 2008 financial crisis
By Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, Sept 22 Nigeria's Transcorp Hotels plans
to start marketing its initial public offering (IPO) from Sept.
24, aiming to raise 8 billion naira ($48.8 million) to
part-finance the construction of two new hotels in Africa's
biggest economy, its prospectus showed.
New hotels are springing up across Africa despite
bureaucratic delays and poor infrastructure, seeking to cater to
a growing middle class and increasing number of tourists and
business travellers.
Transcorp Hotels' parent company Transcorp,
which has interest in power generation, agribusiness and oil and
gas, announced plans in July to expand its hotel business in
Nigeria to tap into a growing market for business
travellers.
The hotel company said it will offer 800 million shares to
investors at 10 naira. The sale will last for a week from
Wednesday and will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on
Nov. 5, the prospectus showed.
Two weeks ago the stock exchange said it had received
Transcorp's application for the share sale. Transcorp Hotels
will have a stock market capitalisation of 79.8 billion naira
(487.4 mln) on listing.
"Over the next five years, the company will take a phased
approach in developing high-end hotels ... as well as a
convention center and apartment complex," it said in its IPO
document.
Pretax profit at Transcorp Hotels rose to 6.12 billion naira
in 2013, up 51 percent from a year earlier. It expects 2014
pretax profit to hit 7.45 billion naira.
The Transcorp Hotels share sale will be the second market
debut in Nigeria since IPOs stalled in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis, with oil company Seplat
raising $500 million in April through Lagos and
London listings.
IPOs dried up when the 2008 crash wiped more than 60 percent
off the market, but index has since recovered in
the past two years, gaining 35 percent in 2012 and 47 percent in
2013.
Transcorp Hotels, whose flagship hotel is managed by the
Hilton group in Nigeria's capital city Abuja, is 88
percent-owned by the Trasncorp conglomerate, with the balance
held by the Nigerian government.
The hotel company plans to use proceeds of the IPO to
develop two new properties, which will be managed by the Hilton
group in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos and oil city of
Port Harcourt. It expects to complete construction by 2017.
(1 US dollar = 163.80 naira)
