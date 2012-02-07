* Q1 adj EPS 1.42 vs est $1.25

* Q1 rev up 51 pct

* Sees 2012 adj EPS $5.66-$6.00

* Sees 2012 rev $1.47 bln-$1.51 bln

Feb 7 TransDigm Group Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, helped by an increase in its commercial aerospace revenue, and the aircraft parts maker raised its 2012 outlook to reflect a recent acquisition.

TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $5.66 to $6.00 a share, on revenue of $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. It had earlier forecast $5.35 to $5.67 per share, on sales of $1.43 to $1.47 billion.

For October-December, the company reported net income applicable to common stock of $61.8 million, or $1.15 a share, compared with a loss of $10.2 million, or 19 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, it earned $1.42 a share.

Sales rose 51 percent to $352.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.25 per share on revenue of $345.8 million.

Shares of the Cleveland-based company, which gained 15 percent of their value in the last one month, closed at $107.4 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.