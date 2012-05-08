May 8 Aircraft component maker TransDigm Group Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong commercial aerospace revenue, and raised its full-year forecast to reflect its acquisition of AmSafe Global Holdings.

TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered aircraft components, now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $6.23 to $6.57 per share, up from its prior forecast of $5.66 to $6.00 a share.

For the January-March period, the company reported a net income applicable to common stock of $81.6 million, or $1.51 per share, compared with $55.8 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned $1.65 per share.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of $1.46 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.