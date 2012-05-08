May 8 Aircraft component maker TransDigm Group
Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on
strong commercial aerospace revenue, and raised its full-year
forecast to reflect its acquisition of AmSafe Global Holdings.
TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered
aircraft components, now expects 2012 adjusted earnings of $6.23
to $6.57 per share, up from its prior forecast of $5.66 to $6.00
a share.
For the January-March period, the company reported a net
income applicable to common stock of $81.6 million, or $1.51 per
share, compared with $55.8 million, or $1.04 per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, it earned $1.65 per share.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of $1.46 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.