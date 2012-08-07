Aug 7 Aircraft parts maker TransDigm Group Inc
posted better-than-expected quarterly results on
stronger commercial and defense markets, and the company raised
its forecast for the year.
TransDigm, which designs, produces and supplies engineered
aircraft components, said it now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted
earnings of between $6.58 and $6.70 per share, up from its prior
forecast of between $6.23 and $6.57 per share.
Net income rose to $90.4 million, or $$1.68 per share, from
$56.3 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.88 per share.
Sales rose 42 percent to $461.7 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.70 per share on revenue
of $452.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Cleveland-based TransDigm closed at $122.98 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.