Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
BUCHAREST Feb 15 Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted a 2011 net profit of 90.3 million lei ($27 million), it said on Wednesday.
The company had been expected to report a net profit of 131.1 million lei, based on an average of estimates from nine banks and brokerages, compared with a 9.6 million lei net profit in 2010. ($1 = 3.3118 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.