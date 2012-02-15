BUCHAREST Feb 15 Romania's state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica posted a 2011 net profit of 90.3 million lei ($27 million), it said on Wednesday.

The company had been expected to report a net profit of 131.1 million lei, based on an average of estimates from nine banks and brokerages, compared with a 9.6 million lei net profit in 2010. ($1 = 3.3118 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Dan Lalor)