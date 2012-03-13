BUCHAREST, March 13 Romania set a price range for the listing of a 15 percent stake in power grid operator Transelectrica at 14.9-19.2 lei per share, the company said on Tuesday.

If sold at the maximum it would raise 211 million lei ($64 million) and the minimum would fetch about 164 million lei.

The minimum would be around a 15 percent discount from latest market prices. ($1 = 3.3179 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Sam Cage; Editing by Radu Marinas)