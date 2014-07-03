BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
* Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd Source text for Eikon:
BUCHAREST, July 3 Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica plans to invest 5.3 billion lei ($1.65 billion) to upgrade its power lines by 2023, it said on Thursday.
The company aims to expand interconnection projects with neighbouring Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Moldova, as well as strengthen its network in southeastern Romania, where most renewable energy projects are located.
Transelectrica recorded a net profit of 136.5 million lei in the first quarter, up 49 percent on the year, driven by higher revenues and market deregulation.
Under an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund, Romania is deregulating its energy markets in stages for industrial users and households by 2017 for the power sector and 2018 for gas. ($1 = 3.2132 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Radu Marinas)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: