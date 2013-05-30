* Cost pressures, falling Australian dollar spur spending
delays
* Transfield sees mining exploration, drill rig use plummet
* Australian oil and gas business still strong
BRISBANE, May 30 Australia's Transfield Services
is relying on more work from the oil and gas sector to
help offset a sharp decline in its mining business, its chief
executive Graeme Hunt said.
Some of its clients had also pushed back capital spending to
boost margins, Hunt said, betting that a fall in the Australian
dollar next fiscal year would bring down their costs.
Transfield, which provides services for both resource and
manufacturing companies, issued a profit warning earler this
month blamed on the downturn in commodities.
"No doubt a lot of our clients have been sitting there
staring at their fiscal year 2013 results and thinking, what can
I do to reduce or deter expenditure," Hunt told Reuters.
Oil and gas, which accounts for 30 percent of its business,
was a bright spot for Transfield, with the company working at
full capacity, Hunt said.
Companies in petrochemicals, processing, and manufacturing
had also seen their margins squeezed by a strong Australian
dollar, causing them to push back spending on maintenance and
other services into the 2014 fiscal year, Hunt said.
The local dollar slipped below parity against the
U.S. dollar this month for the first time since July 2012 and is
currently trading at around 97 cents to the U.S. dollar.
But Hunt said the trend of pushing back spending would not
go on forever.
"They've delayed it to some extent, but it's not the kind of
thing that you can just not do," he said.
"It's more a case of revenue being pushed back as opposed to
revenue disappearing."
The firm has seen the most dramatic cuts in mining
exploration.
Transfield's more than 20 mineral drilling rigs used for
mining exploration had seen their usage slide from 80 percent
12-18 months ago to under 10 percent as miners abandon
exploration, Hunt said.
Mining production work has also slowed with the company
working at around 60 percent capacity versus around 80 percent
capacity previously.
Transfield's shares have dropped from over A$2 per share in
mid-February to under A$1 per share.
It has not been the only services firms hit by the mining
slowdown. WorleyParsons Ltd, Boart Longyear Ltd
, UGL Ltd, Fleetwood Corp and Coffey
International Ltd all cut profit forecasts earlier this
month.
Mining services make up about 10 percent of Transfield's
business.
(Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Ed Davies)