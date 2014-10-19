* Ferrovial approach at A$1.95/shr, 30 pct premium
* Transfield to offer limited, non-exclusive due diligence
* Transfield says Q1 trading strong
(Adds share detail, comment on trading)
SYDNEY, Oct 20 Australian management firm
Transfield Services Ltd said on Monday it had received
an indicative takeover proposal from Spanish infrastructure
group Ferrovial, valuing the company at around A$1
billion ($876 million).
Ferrovial had made a conditional proposal at A$1.95 per
share, a 30 percent premium to Transfield's last traded price,
but a level the Transfield board said it did not believe
reflected the underlying value of its shares.
"Nevertheless, the Board believes that shareholders interests
are best served by conducting exploratory discussions with
Ferrovial to determine whether a proposal which would deliver
better value to shareholders, can be put forward," the company
said in a statement.
As part of the discussions, Transfield would offer Ferrovial
limited and non-exclusive due diligence, it added.
Transfield said its first quarter had experienced strong
trading. The company provides operations, maintenance and
construction services to a wide range of industries and employs
more than 19,000 people in 10 countries.
Shares in Transfield closed on Friday at A$1.50, having
risen by 68 percent this year, far outperforming the benchmark
S&P/ASX 200 index, which is down about 1 percent in
2014.
(1 US dollar = 1.1418 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)