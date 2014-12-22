SYDNEY Dec 22 Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial SA has ended talks for a A$1.02 billion ($830 million) takeover of Transfield Services Ltd after the Australian company rejected a sweetened takeover offer.

Transfield shares fell to a two-month low after Ferrovial said it was walking away from a deal. They were down 16.7 percent at A$1.50 at 0020 GMT.

($1 = 1.2284 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jane Wardell)