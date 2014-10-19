SYDNEY Oct 20 Australian management firm
Transfield Services Ltd said on Monday it had received
an indicative takeover proposal from Spain's Ferrovial
valuing the company at around A$1 billion ($876 million)
Ferrovial had made a conditional proposal at A$1.95 per
share, a 30 percent premium to Transfield's last traded price,
but a level the Transfield board said it did not believe
reflected the underlying value of its shares.
"Nevertheless, the Board believes that shareholders interests
are best served by conducting exploratory discussions with
Ferrovial to determine whether a proposal which would deliver
better value to shareholders, can be put forward," the company
said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 1.1418 Australian dollar)
