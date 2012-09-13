(Corrects name of company in paragraph 5 to TSYS, instead of
Telecommunication Systems Inc)
* TransFirst for sale, seeks up to $1.5 bln-sources
* First American Payment Systems also exploring sale-sources
* Could attract competitors, private equity-sources
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Sept 13 Payment processing companies
TransFirst and First American Payment Systems are up for sale,
seeking to capitalize on market appetite following Cielo SA's
$670 million takeover of Merchant e-Solutions,
according to three people familiar with the matter.
TransFirst, owned by investment firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson
& Stowe LP, has hired investment boutique Financial Technology
Partners LP to run an auction and may fetch between $1.3 billion
and $1.5 billion in a sale, the people said.
First American Payment Systems (FAPS), which is controlled
by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC, is also for sale
and could be valued at between $700 million to $800 million,
according to the people familiar with the matter.
The people asked not to be named because the sale processes
are confidential. TransFirst and Financial Technology Partners
declined to comment while FAPS, Lindsay Goldberg and Welsh,
Carson, Anderson & Stowe did not respond to a request for
comment.
The universe of interested parties could include buyout
firms such as Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP
and Hellman & Friedman LLC, as well as payment services
firms such as WorldPay, Vantiv Inc, TSYS and Moneris
Solutions, the people said.
The auctions were spurred in part by the announced
acquisition in July of Redwood City, California-based Merchant
e-Solutions by Cielo, Brazil's largest card payment processor,
which was looking for capacity to settle more online
transactions.
Following news of the deal, interested parties started to
contact TransFirst. FAPS, which had tapped Goldman Sachs Group
Inc for a sale in the past, decided to explore a deal
once again, the sources said.
TransFirst, one of the largest providers of secure payment
processing in the United States, currently handles about $30
billion in annual transaction volume for more than 175,000
merchants and financial institutions, according to its website.
Hauppauge, New York-based TransFirst expects to be valued at
more than Merchant e-Solutions, whose price tag equated to 11.7
times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA), one of the people said.
A successful deal would reap strong returns for Welsh, which
bought the provider of transaction processing services and
technologies for $683 million in 2007 from GTCR Golder Rauner
LLC.
Fort Worth, Texas-based FAPS, which is smaller than
TransFirst, has roughly $80 million in EBITDA and may go for
around nine times EBITDA, according to another one of the
people.
FAPS handles close to $10 billion of annual transaction
volume for over 115,000 active merchants, according to its
website. It offers processing services for credit card, debit
card and check transactions but focuses on small and
medium-sized retail and service businesses.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York;
Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)