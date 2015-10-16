Oct 16 Payments processor Transfirst Holdings Corp, owned by buyout firm Vista Equity Partners, filed for an initial public offering on Friday.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TF", according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse are underwriting the IPO.

The company gave a nominal IPO size of $100 million in the filing. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)