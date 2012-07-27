July 26 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc reported a 30 percent higher second-quarter profit on improved performance of its package and courier unit.

Net income rose to C$34.1 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from C$26.2 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 38 Canadian cents per share. Total revenue rose about 25 percent to C$812 million.