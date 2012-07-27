UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto prices tender offer for $781 mln notes
June 7 Rio Tinto Ltd on Wednesday detailed pricing for a $781 million cash tender as part of its already announced $2.5 billion bond buyback to reduce its debt.
July 26 Canadian trucker TransForce Inc reported a 30 percent higher second-quarter profit on improved performance of its package and courier unit.
Net income rose to C$34.1 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, for the April-June quarter, from C$26.2 million, or 27 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 38 Canadian cents per share. Total revenue rose about 25 percent to C$812 million.
