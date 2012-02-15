BUCHAREST Feb 15 Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 392 million lei ($118 million) 2011 net profit on Wednesday.

The company had been expected to report a net profit of 372.3 million lei, based on an average of estimates from nine banks and brokerages, compared with a 376.4 million lei net profit in 2010. ($1 = 3.3118 Romanian lei) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Dan Lalor)