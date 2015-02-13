BUCHAREST Feb 13 Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a net profit of 507.4 million lei ($130.73 million) below forecast, but 52 percent up from 2013, company data showed on Friday.

Analysts at Alpha Bank in Bucharest had expected a net profit of 549 million lei. Transgaz recorded a net profit of 334.5 million lei in 2013.

"We find Transgaz 2014 performance impressive as profitability reached record levels," Alpha analysts said in a note. "The 52 percent jump in bottom line was supported by a 12 percent EBIT appreciation. However, figures came short of our estimates as we have expected to see a 35 million lei provision reversal in Q4."

($1 = 3.8812 lei) (Reporting by Radu Marinas)