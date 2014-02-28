BRIEF-Bristol-Myers CFO: potential for 2017 U.S. growth for Opdivo
* Cfo says now believes "there is potential for Opdivo to grow in the U.S. this year," even with increased competition
PARIS Feb 28 Transgene SA : * Launches a rights issue of EUR 45.5 million euros at a price of 10 euros per
share
* Cfo says now believes "there is potential for Opdivo to grow in the U.S. this year," even with increased competition
April 27 Iaso Private General Obstetric Gynecological & Paediatrics Clinic Diagnostic The: