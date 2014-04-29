BRIEF-BVF Partners reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 29 Transgene SA : * Shares fall 19 percent after Novartis says will not exercise option
for TG4010 MUC1 cancer immunotherapy
* BVF Partners LP reports 7.9 pct passive stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals as of April 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced conditional acquisition of a new site located in Auckland suburb of botany