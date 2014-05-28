BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
PARIS May 28 Transgene SA : * Shares rise 5 percent after announced promising results in an update incorporating more mature data from the Phase 2b part of the Phase 2b/3 TIME trial1 with TG4010 MUC-1 targeted immunotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.