Sept 9Transgene SA :

* Reported on Monday H1 revenue of 6.3 million euros versus 6.7 million euros in H1 213

* H1 net loss of 25.1 million euros versus loss of 23.2 million euros in H1 2013

* Said no deviation is expected in cash burn for FY, guidance is 50-55 million euros

* Said secondary endpoint in the TG4010 TIME trial shows an improvement in line with that observed with the progression-free survival (PFS) data from the study reported earlier this year

* Prepares to initiate Phase 3 trials for two programs, TG4010 and Pexa-Vec, and enter a third program, TG1050, into the clinic by the end of this year

