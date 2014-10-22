BRIEF-Vexim: in Q1, 19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros
* Continued growth and adoption of SpineJack in Q1 2017: +19 pct growth of sales at 4.7 million euros ($5.0 million)
Oct 22Transgene SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 operating revenue 2.9 million euros versus 4.8 million euros last year
