Nov 2 Canada's TransGlobe Energy Corp
has won four of the 15 blocks on offer in an onshore licensing
round in Egypt, oil and gas newspaper Upstream reported on
Thursday.
Shares of TransGlobe, which has oil interests in Egypt and
Yemen, rose as much as 14 percent to a six-month high of C$12.45
on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"What I can confirm is we did bid on four blocks so we're
optimistic, but we have no confirmation at this point,"
TransGlobe Chief Operating Officer Lloyd Herrick told Reuters.
The Calgary-based company has a 50 to 100 percent operated
and non-operated working interest in five licenses in West
Gharib, East Ghazalat, West Bakr, South Alamein and South Mariut
in Egypt.
"If they do get those four blocks it will be an important
injection of acreage," RBC Capital Markets analyst Al Stanton
said.
"(TransGlobe) is probably ... seeking the bocks adjacent to
its existing acreage. West Gharib and West Bakr are its core
producing assets and the four blocks it is looking at are
located along trends from those fields."
The second-biggest winner in the licensing round was Royal
Dutch Shell Plc, which added two more licenses to its
existing acreage in the country, Upstream said. ()
Egypt has been struggling to import oil since the 2011
revolution due to high deficits.