Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
BRUSSELS, April 23 A shareholder consortium which includes the chief executive of Transics International is preparing a takeover of the company, the consortium said in a statement on Monday.
The consortium, Tavares, represents about 30 percent of the shareholders, including chief executive Walter Mastelinck and Creafund, a Belgian investment fund.
"Tavares NV is in the process of preparing a formal file for submission to the Financial Services and Markets Authority," it said in a statement.
Belgium-based Transics makes onboard computers for trucks. (Reporting by Ben Deighton)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.