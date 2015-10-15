BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
Oct 15 Dug developer Transition Therapeutics Inc said detailed data analysis of a study of its experimental drug showed it would benefit a group of Alzheimer's patients.
The company said on Thursday its drug was significantly effective in treating patients with severe agitation and aggression. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock