PARIS May 31 Alstom and French
sovereign fund FSI said on Thursday they were going ahead with
plans to buy French tramway maker Translohr but did not say how
much they had offered after due diligence showed Translohr's
financial situation was worse than expected.
In April, the French engineering company and the FSI had
said they were studying the purchase of 85 percent of Translohr
for around 60 million euros.
"The commercial and financial situation of Translohr
appeared much more difficult than described by its owner in
April and does not allow us to consider a transaction of around
60 million euros as stated in April before due diligence," an
Alstom group spokeswomam said.
She did not provide futher details.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting by
Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Will Waterman)