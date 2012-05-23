* Wins 20-year commitments for 510,000 bpd

* Pipeline capacity would climb to 750,000 bpd

* Faces criticism from Vancouver city council

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners has finalized the size of a planned expansion of its Canadian oil pipeline to the Pacific Coast, a $4.1 billion project backed by shippers committing to two decades of transport to Asian markets.

Kinder Morgan, proposing the second major project to open up lucrative Pacific Rim markets to growing volumes of Canadian crude, said on Wednesday it plans to boost the capacity of the line to 750,000 barrels a day (bpd) from 300,000.

The pipeline extends 1,150 km (715 miles) to Burnaby, British Columbia, from near Edmonton, Alberta. The company said one of the benefits of the proposal is that it would be able to add a second pipeline along the existing one for much of the route.

The expansion, which has faced criticism from environmental groups and Vancouver's city council, is 150,000 barrels a day smaller in capacity than had been proposed in April, when the company said it expected a $5 billion capital cost.

It said a few of the shippers had failed to obtain their boards' approvals by the deadline for making the binding, 20-year commitments. In the end, it received contracts for about 510,000 barrels a day.

The proposal follows Enbridge Inc's C$5.5 billion ($5.4 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline, now in the midst of public hearings. It too would carry oil sands-derived crude across the Rocky Mountains to a port at Kitimat, British Columbia, from Alberta.

Under Kinder Morgan's plan, the company would file its regulatory applications by the end of 2013 for a target in-service date of 2017.