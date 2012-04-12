* Plans to add 550,000 bpd of new capacity
* Expansion could be operating in 2017
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, April 12 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Thursday it would more than double
the size of its Trans Mountain oil pipeline with a C$5 billion
(US$5 billion) project to add 550,000 barrels per day of
capacity to the line that carries oil sands crude to Vancouver
and Washington's Puget Sound.
A recent "open season" held to gauge shipper support for an
expansion of the line showed that shippers were willing to
commit to an expansion even greater than the 550,000 bpd for a
20-year term, the company said.
The revised project is larger than the C$3.8 billion plan to
double the size of the 300,000 bpd line that the company
initially proposed in February before drawing back to look for
additional customers willing to sign binding 20-year contracts
to ship oil on the pipeline.
"We knew that as the project's design was evolving it would
allow for more commitments," said Ian Anderson, president of
Kinder Morgan Canada. "We also knew, or believed, that the
market had some players in it ... that might still be
interested."
Canadian oil producers have been urging development of a
line to let them tap high-paying Asian markets and U.S. West
Coast refineries. The majority of Canadian oil exports now flow
to the U.S. Midwest, where a glut of crude at the Cushing,
Oklahoma, storage hub has depressed prices.
Production from Alberta's oil sands, the world's third
largest crude oil reserve, is set to nearly double to 3 million
barrels per day by 2020.
The Trans Mountain expansion is one of several pipeline
projects in the works as Canadian oil producers look to tap new
markets and avoid the discounts they face at Cushing.
Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway project is also
looking to move oil to a Pacific port, while Enbridge's Gulf
Access Project and TransCanada Corp's controversial
Keystone XL pipeline are looking to push oil sands crude to the
refining cluster on the U.S. gulf coast.
All the projects are fully backed by producers
"There is overwhelming demand for these pipelines," said
Chad Friess, an analyst at UBS Securities. "It shows the
urgency, in producers' minds, to close these regional oil price
(discounts)."
Trans Mountain, which takes oil to Vancouver and to
refineries in British Columbia and Washington, is the only
pipeline carrying Alberta oil sands crude to the Pacific. Space
on the line has been rationed for months as customers look to
ship more oil than it can handle.
The latest project, which could be completed in 2017, will
rival Enbridge's planned 525,000 bpd Northern Gateway pipeline
to take oil sands crude to a deepwater port at Kitimat, on
British Columbia's northern coast.
Northern Gateway has already been delayed more than a year
as stiff opposition from environmentalists and aboriginal groups
caused regulatory hearings to stretch out to two years.
Alarmed by the delay to a project it considers to be in the
national interest, the federal government plans time limits on
hearings. Anderson welcomed the new rules, but he said they
will not change the need to seek the support of those affected
by the project.
"There's no doubt that I hope to benefit from those changes
... but (the new rules) will not reduce or limit the amount of
engagement and local-interest consideration that we will have to
undertake," he said.
Kinder Morgan plans to file for approval of the project in
2104 and construction could begin in 2016. The project will twin
the existing line, add new pumping stations and expand its Port
of Vancouver docks to handle additional tanker traffic, though
not the massive super tankers Northern Gateway will service.
Given that it will face speedier regulatory hearings and is
building on an existing right of way, there is the possibility
that the expansion will be complete before the green field
Northern Gateway project.
"They may outpace their key competitor, Northern Gateway,"
said UBS analyst Friess. "The only disadvantage they have is
that they can't have as big as Enbridge's Kitimat proposal."
Trans Mountain runs 1,150 kilometers (713 miles) from
Edmonton, Alberta, to Vancouver.