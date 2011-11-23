* Line apportioned by 67 pct next month

* Will handle 228,700 bpd (Adds details on planned maintenance)

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 23 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners' KMP.N Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta was massively overbooked for December, forcing it to claw back its shippers' nominated volumes, the company said on Wednesday.

Kinder Morgan said shippers would be able to move just 33 percent of hoped-for volumes on the pipeline system as the available space was oversubscribed by 67 percent.

That translates into accepted nominations of 228,700 barrels per day for the pipeline. It was moving 44 percent of nominated volumes in November, totaling 280,920 bpd. The company said it planned two days of maintenance on the line next month.

Accepted volumes on the associated Puget Sound line are 116,250 bpd for December and 40,000 bpd for the Westridge Dock. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)