MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft is expected to double its dividend payout
on preferred shares after it published a rise in 2011 profit to
Russian Accounting Standards (RAS), analysts said on Wednesday.
Government-controlled Transneft, the subject of market
speculation about a possible privatisation, is closely watched
by investors. Its preferred shares have risen over 11 percent,
year-to-date.
On Wednesday, the company said its net income more than
doubled to 11.14 billion roubles ($383.67 million). According to
the company strategy, it allocates 10 percent of its net income
for the dividend.
Analysts expect Transneft to increase the dividend on
preferred shares, which account for 22 percent of its equity,
to 1.1 billion roubles from 489 million roubles on 2010 results.
Transneft declined to comment.
According to Nomos Bank analyst Denis Borisov and Vitaly
Kryukov from IFD Kapital, Transneft will pay out 716.5 roubles
per preferred shares, up from 314.7 roubles last year.
($1 = 29.0357 Russian roubles)
