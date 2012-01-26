MOSCOW Jan 26 Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday it may redeem eurobonds issues worth over $4 billion at face value due to "changes in tax environment", a company spokesman told Reuters.

"We have a plan to accumulate necessary money.... We may redeem eurobonds ahead of schedule in the course of the year," Igor Dyomin said as Russian finance ministry is looking to tighten rules on taxes from eurobond operations. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)