China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
MOSCOW May 24 The board of Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Thursday it had recommended a 2011 dividend of 716.58 roubles ($22.60) per preference share, more than double the payment for 2010, and 301.31 roubles an ordinary share.
The state-controlled company earlier this month posted a 59 percent rise in full year net profit, driven by increased crude sales to resource hungry China. ($1 = 31.7099 Russian roubles) (Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.