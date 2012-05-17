INSTANT VIEW 5-China's commodities imports mainly rise in May m/m, coal falls
June 8 China's imports of crude oil, copper, iron ore and soybeans rose in May on a month earlier, although coal imports fell, customs data showed on Thursday.
MOSCOW May 17 Russia's state oil pipeline operator Transneft posted 188.1 billion roubles ($6 billion) in net profit last year, up from 118.6 billion roubles in 2010, the company said on its web site on Thursday.
Last year, the economy ministry proposed selling a 3 percent voting stake in Transneft, in a proposal backed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who was then president. Acting Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin opposes the sale. ($1 = 30.9242 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)
SYDNEY, June 8 The government of Australia's Northern Territory on Thursday gave the go-ahead to start building an A$800 million ($600 million) gas pipeline that could help ease a shortage of the commodity in the country's east.