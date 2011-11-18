* First 100K T cargo to be shipped next month
* Transneft expects to ship 20 mln T from Ust-Luga in 2012
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Nov 18 Russia's new Baltic oil
terminal at Ust-Luga will load its first crude oil cargo on Dec.
15-20, the chief executive of oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
said on Friday.
"By December 15-20 we plan to finish all the works... and
the first cargo will load," Nikolai Tokarev told reporters,
adding that the terminal was expected to ship 20 million tonnes
of crude in 2012.
This will be less than the initially envisaged 30 million
tonnes (600,000 barrels per day) the company planned to pump to
Ust-Luga through the first phase of the Baltic Pipeline
System-2, known also as BTS-2, starting from 2012.
The route is designed in part to bypass Belarus as a route
for Russian oil and gas to Europe after past disputes over
prices and other issues led to disruption of flows.
Last month a company spokesman said the shipments could
total as little as 10 million tonnes in 2012.
Trade and industry sources said on Thursday that possible
problems with infrastructure at Ust-Luga could delay its first
crude loading, scheduled for Nov. 30, for an undetermined
period.
It has yet to be decided from where Russia will divert oil
flows to Ust-Luga, but it is expected that the barrels will be
shipped there at the expense of the Polish port of Gdansk and
Russia's Baltic Sea port of Primorsk.
Russia, the world's No. 2 oil exporter after Saudi Arabia,
wants to bypass the countries that stand between its abundant
oil and gas reserves and customers in Europe after arguing with
both Ukraine and Belarus over transit terms in recent years.
BTS-2 was first mooted after a transit dispute in 2005-2006
and the link will tighten Kremlin control over energy supply
routes, also giving it the option to divert flows from Ukraine.
Tokarev also said the company would stick to its current
dividend policy and explained Thursday's share price jump by
more than 13 percent as the result of "sound corporate
governance and completion of several projects including BTS-2".
As of 1100 GMT Transneft's preferred shares were down 2.5
percent against a 1.17 percent decrease in the broader market
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and Anthony Barker)