MOSCOW Feb 24 The launch of Russia's new
Ust-Luga Baltic oil terminal, undergoing repairs after damage
caused by multiple landslides, is again postponed to an
unspecified time, trading sources told Reuters on Friday.
The terminal had a false start late last year, when cargoes
were awarded by top Russian oil producer Rosneft for
December lifting from the new facility, but by mid-November the
quay had been hit by three landslides, putting off its launch to
early 2012.
Traders said last week that oil company Surgutneftegaz
had offered a cargo for lifting in Ust-Luga, where the
second phase of the Baltic Pipeline System terminates, at the
end of February.
But traders told Reuters on Friday that the loading will not
happen this month, with Glencore getting 200,000 tonnes of Urals from Surgutneftegaz in Primorsk in March instead of
100,000 tonnes from Ust-Luga on February 27-28.
"As far as we know, at the moment there are preparations for
loading the first test tanker ongoing," said Igor Dyomin,
spokesman for Transneft, which operates the
terminal. "We are assuming that these works will end in a week."